Real Madrid ready to bid £60m for Man United ace David de Gea, Chelsea star back-up option and cheaper

Real Madrid will likely have a new goalkeeper next season and, according to The Sun, Manchester United no.1 David de Gea and Chelsea GK Thibaut Courtois both want the gig.

The Sun report that the two former Atletico keeper are tempted by a possible return to the Spanish capital, where Real boss Zinedine Zidane is determined to replace Keylor Navas with a superior stopper.

With United and Chelsea both very happy with their current keepers, Real would have to part with a serious wedge of cash to get either man.

De Gea, 26, is Real president Florentino Perez’s preference, say The Sun, who claim that the La Liga giants are ready to bid £60m for a player they almost got for £29m 18 months ago.

Despite being two years younger than De Gea, Belgian Courtois is valued at £10m less.

However, The Sun point out that £50m for Courtois would see Chelsea make a £45m profit, based on the transfer fee they paid Genk when they plucked him from relative obscurity six years ago.

