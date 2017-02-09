(Video) Everton and Chelsea loanees combine as nine-man AC Milan defy odds

AC Milan recorded their first away win of 2017 on Wednesday as they ended a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over Bologna.

And they did it the hard way, after having Gabriel Paletta and Juraj Kucka sent off inside the first 60 minutes.

Nine-man Milan stayed in the game thanks to some fine goalkeeping by Gianluigi Donnarumma, before this moment of magic from Everton loanee Gerard Deulofeu picked the lock on the Bologna defence and set up Mario Pasalic to score an 89th-minute winner.

Nine men, no problem! Everton loanee @gerardeulofeu inspires @acmilan to a dramatic victory after a nutmeg assist.? https://t.co/fJX4WPL8My — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) February 8, 2017

Pasalic, who is on loan from Chelsea, has now scored two goals for Milan, having netted in a 2-1 win over Crotone back in December.

Victory over Bologna sends Milan up to seventh in the Serie A table.

SEE ALSO: (Video) Leicester fans call for Mike Jones sacking after rotten reffing allowed this outrageous Jonathan Mitchell handball