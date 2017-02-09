(Video) Leicester fans call for Mike Jones sacking after rotten reffing allowed this outrageous Jonathan Mitchell handball

Leicester City scrapped their way to a 3-1 victory over Derby County in an FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday night, but it was far from plain sailing.

The Foxes were taken to extra time at the King Power Stadium, where referee Mike Jones played the role of chief villain.

Jones failed to award a free kick for this handball by Derby goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell, who should have been sent off.

Nightmare for the ref! @dcfcofficial keeper Mitchell handles outside the box, but Musa receives a yellow. #LEIDER https://t.co/7XQ1mvIg5s — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) February 8, 2017

As Mitchell sheepishly returned to his goal, Leicester forward Ahmed Musa was shown a yellow card for dissent as he protested the ref’s non-decision.

This all happened after a deflected Abdoul Camara strike had cancelled out Andy King’s opener.

Wilfred Ndidi and Demarai Gray then netted in extra time to book Leicester a last-16 trip to Millwall.

Had the game still been level after 120 minutes, it would have been decided by a penalty shootout.

However, referee Jones was seemingly not in the mood for any spot kicks as he waved away several strong penalty appeals during a busy night.

Fans took to Twitter to critique Jones’s performance and the general feedback was far from complimentary.

If Derby equalise it is all over as Mike Jones won't give Leicester any of their five pens #leider — Howie (@Derryhowie) February 8, 2017

If Mike Jones was in any other profession and this incompetent, he'd be sacked. Utter disgrace. #FACup — Christopher Franklin (@CFranklin84) February 8, 2017

#LCFC Mike jones should sacked for tonight's performance.. dreadful and completely biased — Shramik (@shramik) February 8, 2017

Mike Jones should be sacked after this performance.Cant remember a ref get so many clear cut decisions wrong.Wonder if @FA will do anything? — Alex Mann (@Alexmann54) February 8, 2017

Mike Jones is the worst referee in the country. — David W Forde 1st (@davidwforde) February 8, 2017

Mike Jones has missed 2 peno's a red card hand ball tonight and Leicester are still winning #thechamps — Mollo (@themadhatter27) February 8, 2017

I don't like to criticise referees but Mike jones has again proved to be below the required standard #lcfcdcfc — p rocket (@nellywak) February 8, 2017

Another blatant penalty turned down. Cheers Mike Jones you gimp — joe perera (@Langoh) February 8, 2017