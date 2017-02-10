(Pictures) Premier League awards: Spurs, Swansea & West Ham men take Jan gongs

Dele Alli has been named as January’s Premier League Player of the Month after bagging five goals and one assist in five January matches.
Meanwhile, Paul Clement won the Manager of the Month gong as reward for guiding new side Swansea City to victories over Southampton and Liverpool.
And finally, January’s Goal of the month prize went to Andy Carroll.
West Ham striker Carroll’s winning strike was this sensational acrobatic effort against Crystal Palace.
Carroll’s worldie beat off strong competition from Olivier Giroud’s scorpion kick – which also came vs Palace.
SEE ALSO:
Arsenal and Tottenham combined XI: Paul Merson is wrong, but not that wrong
Adam Lallana salary: Liverpool FC slated by fans over new £7.8m contract
Five reasons Liverpool will beat Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday, including key injury issues and 22-7 recent record
COMMENTS