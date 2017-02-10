(Pictures) Premier League awards: Spurs, Swansea & West Ham men take Jan gongs

Dele Alli has been named as January’s Premier League Player of the Month after bagging five goals and one assist in five January matches.

@spursofficial star Dele Alli is your @easportsfifa Player of the Month for January! A photo posted by Premier League (@premierleague) on Feb 10, 2017 at 3:30am PST

Meanwhile, Paul Clement won the Manager of the Month gong as reward for guiding new side Swansea City to victories over Southampton and Liverpool.

Your @barclaysuk Manager of the Month for January is Paul Clement! Congrats to the @swansofficial boss for winning the award in his 1st month in charge ? A photo posted by Premier League (@premierleague) on Feb 10, 2017 at 3:00am PST



And finally, January’s Goal of the month prize went to Andy Carroll.

Congrats to @andytcarroll on winning the @carlinguk @premierleague goal of the month for January!!! ? #bigladscanfly A photo posted by West Ham United (@westham) on Feb 10, 2017 at 3:34am PST

West Ham striker Carroll’s winning strike was this sensational acrobatic effort against Crystal Palace.

Carroll’s worldie beat off strong competition from Olivier Giroud’s scorpion kick – which also came vs Palace.

SEE ALSO:

Arsenal and Tottenham combined XI: Paul Merson is wrong, but not that wrong

Adam Lallana salary: Liverpool FC slated by fans over new £7.8m contract

Five reasons Liverpool will beat Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday, including key injury issues and 22-7 recent record