Arsenal 2-0 Hull player ratings: MOTM Sanchez drags Gunners to win, 8/10 midfield ace shines again

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win over Hull City at the Emirates on Saturday, easing some of the pressure on Arsene Wenger and the squad after a turbulent week.

The pressure was on the Gunners after back-to-back defeats against Watford and Chelsea, with the unrest and frustration building at the club once again with their Premier League title hopes seemingly ended for another year.

However, all they can do from this point onwards is just win their games and keep the pressure on while ensuring that they finish in the top four.

They did that on Saturday through an Alexis Sanchez brace, and although it wasn’t the most confident or convincing of wins, they did their job and secured the win.

Naturally, their talismanic forward grabs the Man of the Match award, albeit with his first goal being slightly fortuitous, before he kept his cool to score from the penalty spot in injury time to wrap up the victory.

His work-rate and desire ensured that he stood out further though, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put in a brilliant shift in midfield as he worked tirelessly in the defensive phase of the game while showing off his technical skill with the ball at his feet.

Petr Cech was busy and made some important saves, and so in complete contrast to last weekend at Stamford Bridge, there are certainly plenty of positives to take from this game from an Arsenal perspective.

Arsenal player ratings: Cech 8; Bellerin 7, Mustafi 7, Koscielny 7, Gibbs 7; Oxlade-Chamberlain 8, Coquelin 7; Walcott 6, Ozil 6, Iwobi 6, Sanchez 9.

Substitutes: Elneny 6, Welbeck 6, Perez 6.

Hull City player ratings: Jakupovic 6, Elabdellaoui 6, Ranocchia 7, Maguire 6, Robertson 8; Huddlestone 6, N’Diaye 6; Markovic 7, Grosicki 6, Clucas 5; Niasse 6.

Substitutes: Diomande 6, Elomohamady 6, Evandro 6.