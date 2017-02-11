Arsenal and Chelsea on high alert over £50m target as contract renewal could spell end

Arsenal and Chelsea will be alerted to reports suggesting that a Karim Benzema contract renewal will likely push Alvaro Morata closer to the exit door at Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old has grown frustrated in the Spanish capital this season, as after re-signing with the La Liga giants on the promise of a more prominent role, it hasn’t been upheld.

Instead, Morata has had limited minutes in 27 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists with Benzema often Zinedine Zidane’s first choice up front.

According to AS, the situation could now be set for a new turn which will see Morata move on with Benzema set to pen a renewal.

His Spanish teammate is contracted to the club until 2022, but this news will come as a massive blow to him and his hopes of eventually forcing his fellow striker out of the starting line-up on a more regular basis.

Morata has played 581 minutes less than Benzema, but his goal ratio is better and he’s a popular figure for supporters. Despite that, he remains a bit-part player, and that won’t be enough for him in the long run if there is renewal on the way for the competition.

As reported by The Telegraph last week, both Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing him, with the latter at the front of the queue after it was suggested that he had told friends he expects to move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

It was added in that report that it would take a £50m offer to prise him away from the Bernabeu, and with all updates seemingly pointing to one conclusion, it looks as though it will come down to whether Arsenal and Chelsea meet the valuation, and in turn which move he prefers.