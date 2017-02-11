Arsenal confirmed line-up vs Hull: Wenger risk as he makes just one change

Arsenal host Hull City at the Emirates on Saturday, with Arsene Wenger and his players knowing that nothing other than a win over the Tigers will be enough.

Losses to Watford and Chelsea last week have piled the pressure on the Gunners, as they now face an all-too familiar fight to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

With sections of supporters once again calling for the French tactician to go, a home defeat to Hull would be disastrous for all concerned and so the players will have to produce something against their in-form opponents.

Hull look a reinvigorated side under Marco Silva, as they have picked up impressive results and crucial points as they try and fight their way out of a relegation battle.

In turn, this will be by no means a straight-forward game for Arsenal, and they must make a quick start in order to avoid their afternoon turning sour very quickly.

Wenger has made just one change to his starting line-up in terms of the team that faced Chelsea last weekend, with Kieran Gibbs coming in for Nacho Monreal.

Hector Bellerin has recovered from that heavy knock that he sustained early on at Stamford Bridge, but Wenger has run a real risk with his line-up as he has kept his faith in the same players that let him down last weekend.

From Theo Walcott’s snoozy mistake for the first goal, Francis Coquelin’s awful attempt to stop Eden Hazard to Mesut Ozil being anonymous, things will need to drastically change for Arsenal if they are to get all three points on Saturday.