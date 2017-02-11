Atletico Madrid midfielder pursued by three Premier League clubs after impressing at the African Cup of Nations

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is being targeted by three Premier League clubs, according to The Sun.

Partey, who is a product of the Atletico academy that has produced countless world-class players over the years, had spells out on loan at both Mallorca and Almeria before joining up with Diego Simeone’s first-team squad.

During those stints on loan, he developed into an extremely accomplished midfield, and at 23-years-old, he is only going to get better.

His good performances for Atletico and his country Ghana at the African Cup of Nations appear to have attracted the attention of three English-based sides. As per The Sun, all of West Ham, Middlesbrough and Watford are weighing up a move for Partey.

The Sun believe that Partey has a £20 million release clause in his contract, so if any of those sides match that fee, they will immediately be able to speak to the player and his agent. It remains to be seen whether they will make their interest concrete.