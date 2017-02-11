BBC pundit launches scathing attack on Arsenal man after poor run of form

Phil Neville has argued that Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil would be the first player out of the team for him as the Gunners continue to disappoint.

While they’ll look to bounce back against Hull City on Saturday, damaging defeats to Watford and Chelsea last week have essentially ended their Premier League title hopes.

In turn, with another year of disappointment in terms of trying to end their wait for a title, several individuals, including Arsene Wenger, have come under fire.

Neville has picked out Ozil as a major weakness in the current side, as he believes that he has gone unnoticed in too many big games to suggest that he can help Arsenal win the title.

“The first person I’d take out of the team would be Mesut Ozil,’ he said on Football Today, as reported by the Metro.

“You cannot win a league title with him in the team, playing like he has done in the big games since he’s come to the Premier League. You just can’t.”

The German international has scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 27 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but particularly in the Chelsea game, he was entirely ineffective and was arguably a liability rather than a help in terms of giving Arsenal a platform to win the game.

Sky Sports displayed a statistic on Friday showing that Ozil has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 25 games against the ‘big six’ in the Premier League, better tallies than the likes of Christian Eriksen and Kevin De Bruyne, the latter though has played in far fewer games.

However, whether or not they are decisive contributions is another debate, and ultimately with each passing game that he remains an anonymous part of the team, he’ll come under more criticism.