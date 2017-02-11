(Image) Aleix Vidal and Tano Bonnin the victims as La Liga is hit with two horror leg injuries in one day

La Liga has been struck with two horror leg injuries in one day, with Aleix Vidal and Tano Bonnin being the unfortunate victims.

The stars, who play for Barcelona and Osasuna respectively, were both withdrawn during their games today with leg injuries that look like they could rule them out for a very long time.

No player was at fault for either injury, but that will be no consolation for the pair, who both appeared to be in a great deal of pain as they left the field of play.