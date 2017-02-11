Manchester United confirmed line-up vs Watford: Mourinho hands ‘unsettled’ ace start

Speculation this weekend has suggested Manchester United forward Anthony Martial could be on his way out, but he starts against Watford on Saturday.

As reported by The Sun, it was claimed that Jose Mourinho had lost patience with the Frenchman after showdown talks and was ready to give him the axe at the end of the season.

If that’s the case, then it certainly is a major shock to see the former Monaco starlet in the line-up against the Hornets, as he’s given another opportunity to impress and prove to Mourinho that he deserves a more regular spot in the team.

There’s no denying that Martial has struggled this season, with just six goals and five assists in 22 appearances in all competitions, he hasn’t been at his fluent best as seen last season when he led the goalscoring charts for the Red Devils.

Nevertheless, he can’t use that as an excuse this weekend as he’ll have to produce a top display to keep his place with many of the usual suspects alongside him in the starting XI as United try to keep the pressure on their rivals for a top four finish.

As for the visitors, M’Baye Niang will hope to continue to impress after his immediate impact since joining the club on loan from AC Milan, while former United midfielder Tom Cleverley comes up against his old club in what should be an interesting encounter.