Jose Mourinho cools speculation that Manchester United star could move to La Liga giants in the summer window

Jose Mourinho has played down speculation that David de Gea could be returning to Madrid in the summer transfer window, report The Sun.

Upon de Gea’s arrival in the Premier League, the jury was very much out on whether he was suited to the demands of the Premier League. He looked unconvincing while trying to claim crosses and never seemed in control of his penalty area. He endured a spell on the sidelines while Sir Alex Ferguson attempted to acclimatise him to life in England.

However, in recent seasons he has firmly established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the country, and now stands as one of the best in the world. As per The Sun, that appears to have captured the attention of Real Madrid, who are yet to secure a long-term replacement for Keylor Navas.

However, they may well have to look elsewhere, with Mourinho cooling the rumours that de Gea could return to his home country this summer. The Sun quote Mourinho in saying: “I am not going to speak about hypothetical things. The only thing that is real is that he is my player. I am happy with him, I know that he is happy with me, and there is absolutely nothing else.”