Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid player ratings: Isco inspires his side to victory with a 9 as Los Blancos return to the top of La Liga

Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga by defeating Osasuna 3-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave his side the lead. The Ballon D’Or winner fired towards goal from a tight angle, and the sheer venom in his shot was enough to take it past Salvatore Sirigu and into the back of the net. Though, the former PSG goalkeeper will be disappointed not to have kept it out. You can see Ronaldo’s opener here.

Real’s lead did not last long, however, as Sergio Leon pegged them back. Leon broke between Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane and found himself one-on-one with Keylor Navas. He left the Los Blancos keeper on his backside, dinking the ball over the Costa Rica international and drawing Osasuna level. You can see Leon’s classy finish here.

Zinedine Zidane’s side rallied, and Isco restored his side’s lead. The Spaniard kept his cool and found the bottom corner, bagging a goal that proved enough to send his side back to the top of La Liga. You can see that here.

Lucas Vasquez found a late goal to put the cherry on top of a hard-fought performance from Real Madrid and ensure all three points were in the bag.

Here are out player ratings for both sides:

Osasuna player ratings: Sirigu 5, Bonnin Vasquez N/A, Sanjurjo Mate 6, Vujadinovic 5, Fuentes Hernandez 4, Romero 6. Tienza Nunez 7, Causic 7, Berenguer Remiro 5, Riviere 6, Leon Limones 8.

Real Madrid player ratings: Navas 6, Varane 5, Ramos 6, Nacho 6, Danilo 5, Modric 3, Casemiro 4, Isco 8, Marcelo 5, Benzema 6, Ronaldo 7.