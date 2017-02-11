Everton star who has scored 16 goals so far this season set to match the feats of Cristiano Ronaldo

Romelu Lukaku is just one goal away from matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s Premier League goal tally before his 24th birthday, report the Mirror.

It was in the Premier League that Ronaldo established himself as one of the best players in the world. He has gone on to win countless pieces of silverware and four Ballon D’Ors.

As the Mirror report, Ronaldo found the back of the net 77 times in the Premier League before he turned 24, and Lukaku is currently on 76. It is an inevitability that the Belgian will match and surpass that tally before the season’s end, which puts into perspective just how good he is for his age.

Lukaku has been in fine form for Everton so far this campaign, having scored 16 times in his first 24 appearances for the Toffees in the league this term. At 23-years-old, he is set to eclipse a player who has written his name into football’s hall of fame.