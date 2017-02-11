Tottenham join Liverpool in race to sign £3.75m PL starlet

Tottenham have reportedly joined the race to sign Leicester City winger Demarai Gray, offering competition for Liverpool for his signature.

The 20-year-old joined the Foxes in January last year, and he’s scored twice and provided four assists in 27 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

While he produced a timely reminder of his qualities with a great strike in the FA Cup win over Derby County earlier this week, the Evening Standard claim that Tottenham will revive their interest in him this summer as he has only seen limited minutes this year.

However, Liverpool are also keen on the England U21 international, and so it promises to be quite the transfer battle if he chooses to leave Leicester, with Claudio Ranieri’s side struggling to avoid a relegation scrap just a year on from winning the Premier League title.

It’s claimed in the report that Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to add pace to his forward line, and that Gray is joined by Wilfried Zaha and Ross Barkley on his transfer shortlist.

Further, the report adds that Spurs have followed Gray since he was at Birmingham City, prior to his £3.75m move to Leicester after the champions paid his release clause.

It remains to be seen whether or not either Spurs or Liverpool can prise him away from the King Power Stadium, but it would certainly be a difficult one for him to turn down making that next step up and joining a club challenging for honours year in and year out.

While he still has a lot of room for development left in his game, he would arguably suit both teams stylistically and is what they both need, so time will tell if an exit from Leicester is likely.