(Video) Alexis Sanchez goal: Arsenal ace bundles ball in with hand to ease Emirates tension

Arsenal breathed a huge sigh of relief as Alexis Sanchez gave them the lead in their clash with Hull City at the Emirates on Saturday.

However, the opening goal of the game did arrive in contentious circumstances, as after Kieran Gibbs saw his effort cleared off the line, it was bundled home by Sanchez with the ball going in off his hand.

Clearly it wasn’t a deliberate handball and Hull’s protests fell on deaf ears as referee Mark Clattenburg allowed it as the Gunners took the lead.

Alexis Sanchez HAND OF GOD GOAL pic.twitter.com/r9BKMYkblZ — justin lew block (@JBlock49) February 11, 2017

The hosts made a sharp start to the game, creating several chances to get on the scoresheet but the likes of Mesut Ozil and Sanchez were wasteful.

With the frustration of the fans looming large over the players after their losses to Watford and Chelsea last week, another defeat here would be disastrous.

In turn, scoring the first goal of the game was always going to significant for Arsenal, and now they’ll hope to build on it and secure all three points against a Hull side still posing a significant threat on the counter-attack.