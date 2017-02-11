(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo fires Real Madrid into the lead from a tight angle but Salvatore Sirgu should do better

Cristiano Ronaldo fired Real Madrid into the lead over Osasuna with a characteristically smart finish.

Going into tonight’s game, Ronaldo had already scored 20 goals so far this campaign, with 13 of them coming in La Liga. He added to his tally with a powerful finish from an acute angle.

Though the power Ronaldo’s thunderous right-boot can generate, there can be no arguments that Osasuna goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu should be doing better here. Either way, Real Madrid have the lead.