(Video) Real Madrid pegged back against Osasuna as Sergio Leon’s classy finish leaves Keylor Navas on his backside

Sergio Leon has drawn Osasuna level with Real Madrid with a very classy finish that left Keylor Navas helpless.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Los Blancos the lead earlier in the first-half. The Ballon D’Or winner fired past Salvatore Sirigu from a tight angle to bag his 21st goal of the season in all competitions. Sirigu should have saved it, but was unable to keep it from squirming under his body and into the back of the net.

Osasuna are level now, however, thanks to a moment of brilliance from Leon.