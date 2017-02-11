(Watch) Howard Webb clears up ‘controversy’ over Alexis Sanchez goal

Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez roused debate on Saturday, and if ever there is a need to clear up an incident, it’s that man Howard Webb that we call upon.

The former Premier League referee was on hand to assess Mark Clattenburg’s decision, and Arsenal fans…he completely agreed with the call.

Sanchez bundled home the opening goal of the game after Kieran Gibbs’ initial shot was blocked on the line, with the Chilean international seeing the ball bounce up onto his hand which in turn diverted it over the line.

Hull’s protests fell on deaf ears as Clattenburg awarded the goal, and Webb agrees that it was unintentional and that it was the right decision to allow it to stand.

The opening goal of the game was crucial on Saturday given the pressure on Arsene Wenger and the players after a dismal week last week with defeats to Watford and Chelsea.

In turn, to silence any suggestions that they were lucky, Webb has had his say and that’s the end of that one. Well played Howard…