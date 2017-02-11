Wolves v Newcastle Live Stream, Brighton v Burton and more – Watch Saturday Championship Online

Brighton face Burton, Newcastle take on Wolves, Leeds face Cardiff and Norwich & Derby are both at home in another busy Saturday in the Championship.

There’s plenty of opportunity to watch online with Bet365, who announced they have live feeds of a number of games throughout England this week.

How to watch a Match:

Its another action packed weekend in the Championship, and following Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Birmingham last night there’s everything to play for.

Second placed Brighton have had something of a wobble following a defeat and a draw against Brentford last Sunday, however things should get easier against struggling Burton.

Chris Hughton’s side have lost their grip at the top of the table, however the Seagull still hold the enviable record of only losing once at home all season.

Interesting their opponents Burton are fighting relegation but beat Wolves last time out and defeated QPR in their last away trip so this could be a potential ‘banana skin’ waiting to happen.

Those who fancy the away win can pick up a very handy 7/1 on Nigel Clough’s side.

Leeds will be hoping to get back to winning ways at home as they face a resurgent Cardiff side, who look as though they are turning things round under the management of Neil Warnock.

The Elland Road faithful will be hoping that Garry Monk’s side can continue their winning form, with the side taking maximum points in their last six at home as they continue their charge towards automatic promotion.

The Bluebirds find themselves in 17th place following three wins in their last six outings so things may not be as straight forward for the home side.

Huddersfield have been flying under the radar in recent weeks but there’s no doubting their playoff credentials, with four consecutive wins and eight wins in their last ten cementing their fourth spot position.

QPR have had a mini recovery but have points hard to come by in recent weeks, taking only two out of a possible twelve.

The Terriers look a half decent punt at 13/10 to continue their promotion push.

Reading also have a tough encounter as they face Barnsley at the Madjeski.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have surprised a few this season and find themselves with an eye on playoff contention so things will not be straight forward for Jaap Stam’s Royals.

Championship league leaders Newcastle face a tricky tie at Wolves in the evening kickoff (17:30).

Rafa Benitez have taken advantage of recent slip ups by Brighton and find themselves with a point advantage at the top of the table.

Top goalscorer Dwight Gayle is close to returning from injury but may not be risked for this one.

The Toon have won four of their last five games, most recently a win over a strong Derby side and look decent value at 5/4 to continue their recent hot streak.

Wolves remain very inconsistent with the side unable to put a string of results together, so anything could happen at Molineux!

The most likely outcome remains the Newcastle away win and Im happy to get on Rafa’s side at odds against.

Elsewhere Derby and Norwich have winnable home games as they face Bristol City and Nottingham Forest respectively, while Aston Villa take on Ipswich.

We’re all set for another busy Championship Saturday.

Strap yourselves in.

Users must have funded account with Bet365 to access streams. Country Restrictions Apply. 18+