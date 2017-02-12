Arsenal suffer blow in search for Wenger successor as Bundesliga giant’s CEO dismisses idea of poaching highly-rated manager

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has dismissed speculation that Thomas Tuchel is being considered by Arsenal as Arsene Wenger’s successor, report The Sun.

When Jurgen Klopp departed Dortmund to join Liverpool, it seemed difficult for the Bundesliga giants to secure an adequate replacement. However, Tuchel ensured the transition into his stewardship was a smooth one.

In his debut season at Dortmund, he steered his side to a second place finish behind Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich. He also reached a domestic cup final and the quarter-final of the Europa League.

His good work does not appear to have gone unnoticed. As per The Sun, Tuchel has been discussed as a potential successor to Wenger when the Frenchman eventually leaves the Emirates; which could well be at the season’s end.

However, Watzke has completely rubbished the idea that Arsenal have made an approach to secure Tuchel’s services. The Sun quote Watzke, whose message could not be any clearer: “It is a fact that nobody from Arsenal called us. We’re taking about completely fictional stuff here.”