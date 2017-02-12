Manchester United and Chelsea offered encouragement in their pursuits of Monaco prodigy as he rejects new deal

Manchester United and Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuits of Monaco midfielder Tiemou Bakayoko has he rejected a new contract with the Ligue 1 high-flyers, report The Sun.

Bakayoko is a product of the Rennes academy, but made the switch to AS Monaco in the summer of 2014. He has developed into one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1 during his time in Monaco, and at the tender age of 22-years-old, he is only going to get better.

His good form in France’s top tier appears to have captured the attention of two Premier League giants. As per The Sun, both Man United and Chelsea are keen on adding the France U-21 international to their respective squads.

They will have been offered plenty of encouragement by The Sun’s recent report, too. The tabloid claim that Bakayoko has rejected a contract extension at Monaco, which leaves his future at the club in serious doubt.

It remains to be seen whether either side will make their interest in Bakayoko concrete in the summer transfer window.