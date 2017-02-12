Manchester City overtake Real Madrid in the race to sign £38.3M-rated striker from fellow European heavyweights

Manchester City have overtaken Real Madrid in the race to sign Paulo Dybala and are closing in on securing his services, according to the Mirror.

Dybala has emerged as one of the most exciting young strikers in the world in recent seasons. In the 2014/15 campaign, he bagged 13 goals in 34 appearances. It earned him a move to Serie A champions Juventus, where he found the back of the net 23 times in his debut season, with 19 of those coming in Italy’s top tier.

His prolific goalscoring, and the quality of the goals he has scored, appears to have captured the attention of Manchester City – who are always on the lookout for the best talent in world football.

As per the Mirror, Juventus would rather sell Dybala to a Premier League side than one in La Liga; which gives City the upper hand in their pursuit of the Argentine international.

The Mirror report that Dybala’s release clause currently stands at a whopping £38.3million.