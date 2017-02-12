(Image) John Terry delights Chelsea fans as ‘Captain, Leader, Legend’ lives up to tag

Chelsea defender John Terry has very much secured his place as an icon for the club. However, he continues to prove his love for the Blues to this day.

The 36-year-old was ruled out for the trip to Burnley this weekend after suffering a nasty gash on his ankle in training on Friday.

In turn, many would have expected him to stay behind. Not Terry, as images quickly started doing the rounds of the inspirational leader in the away end at Turf Moor.

It’s hoped that he had that ankle well strapped as the Instagram story he displayed showed that it was in a bad way with rumours over who caused it.

That still wasn’t enough to stop him from making the trip up north though, and as noted in the tweets below, Chelsea fans were delighted to see him take his seat amongst them on Sunday afternoon.

With Tottenham dropping points and their other rivals further adrift ahead of kick-off, the Blues would have been hoping to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

However, as expected, Sean Dyche’s men made it awfully difficult for them with Terry having to anxiously watch on from the stands as he continues to very much have a watching brief at the club this season, with or without injury.

JT sitting in the away end with the fans! Blue Forever…

CAPTAIN, LEADER, LEGEND pic.twitter.com/N13GalWjrZ — SagarR? (@sgrcfc) February 12, 2017