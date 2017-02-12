Leicester’s embarrassing title defence and dreadful 2017 form summed up by two shocking stats

Leicester City’s disgraceful title defence has been put into perspective by two shocking stats revealed by AFP correspondent Tom Williams.

The Foxes fell to a 2-0 defeat against fellow relegation battlers Swansea City on Sunday afternoon, and it leaves them hanging dangerously above the relegation zone.

Claudio Ranieri’s side are now just one point clear of the bottom three, and could find themselves further down the table by the time they next take to the field in the Premier League. At least they have a nice easy fixture next time out, against, well, Liverpool.

Their title defence is fast becoming an embarrassment. They could become just the second ever top-division champions to be relegated the following season, and the first in the Premier League era.

Ranieri needs to stop the rot, and fast, because their recent form has been absolutely shocking. These two stats provided by Tom Williams show just how bad Leicester have been since the turn of the year.