Liverpool transfer news: promising midfield target could be available for just £8.5M in the summer window

Liverpool transfer target Mahmoud Dahoud is available to leave Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer for just £8.5 million, according to Calciomercato.

Dahoud has emerged as an important member of Gladbach’s squad since breaking into the first team during the 2014/15 campaign.

His good form throughout his 64 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit does not appear to have gone unnoticed. Calciomercato believe that, along with Premier League giants Liverpool, AC Milan and Juventus are also interested in securing the German’s services.

He could well be available for a cut-price, too. Calciomercato believe that his contract, which expires in the summer of 2018, has a clause in it which would allow him to leave the club for jus £8.5 million.

In the current market, that is a small price to pay for a player who has the potential to go to the very top. It remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp will make his interest in his compatriot concrete in the summer window.