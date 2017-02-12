Sky Sports panel argue Tottenham boss has long way to go with biggest test still to come

The Sunday Supplement panel put Tottenham under the spotlight this weekend following their disappointing 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Spurs have a miserable record away from home against the top six in recent times, winning just one, drawing six and losing eight under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine tactician spoke on the mentality needing to change at the club on his arrival at White Hart Lane, and Miguel Delaney of The Independent believes that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done at the club to get them to the next level.

“I think there is an argument that Pochettino, in terms of the quality of the squad, is getting the best return in the entire Premier League,” he said on the Sky Sports show.

“The big hope with him is that he can defy these limitations, break barriers, and so far I think he has a little bit of a ceiling.

“After his first game for Spurs, a 1-0 win at West Ham in 2014, Pochettino’s big statement was: ‘We have to change the entire mentality of the club’. I think he’s started to do that, but has got some way to go.”

Having finished in the top six every season since the 2009/10 campaign, Tottenham’s consistency arguably deserves more credit and only recently have they pushed on and become a legitimate title contender in many people’s opinion.

While it looks as though they’ll fall short in that regard again this season, The Daily Telegraph’s Jeremy Wilson believes that their stadium move will pose the biggest threat to their continued success.

Similarly to bitter rivals Arsenal when they moved to the Emirates Stadium, there will be a bedding in period for Spurs and some financial difficulties along the way, and Wilson believes that will determine how far they go in the more immediate future.

“The big challenge for them is obviously this stadium move, playing away from White Hart Lane for a period of time.

“How they come out of that will be really telling. Obviously Pochettino is going to be a manager that when jobs across Europe come up he will be linked and notice.

“Does he do a Wenger and stay with the club? Because those three or four years are when Tottenham could dip down. Overall I think they’ve done one of the best jobs in the Premier League. But the big challenge is to come.”