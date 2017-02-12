(Twitter) David Luiz gets hilariously trolled as Chelsea man reveals new hairstyle

It was an action-packed first half at Turf Moor between Burnley and Chelsea on Sunday, but it was David Luiz’s hairstyle which seemingly stole the show.

The Brazilian international opted for a slicked back look with ponytail instead of his usual frizzy hairdo, and naturally it didn’t go unnoticed on social media.

It didn’t seem to do his performance much harm which is the most important thing, as he battled through a knee injury to take his place in the Chelsea defence as they look to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Pedro had given the visitors the lead, but a stunning Robbie Brady free-kick drew Burnley level with the league leaders now having to respond.

Luiz, as ever, is impressively marshalling the troops at the back, and he’s looking a million dollars doing it with this brilliant reaction to his hair as ‘David Luiz looks like’ ended up being a major talking point on Twitter…

When she says she wants to find a sophisticated man… pic.twitter.com/1vvH7ErtXO — TheODDSbible (@TheOddsBible) February 12, 2017

David Luiz looks like the vocalist in an 80s hard rock band shooting the promo video for their token love ballad. pic.twitter.com/wnAtl0RfCB — Bankrupt (@bankruptspurs) February 12, 2017

David Luiz with his hair tied back looks like Sarah Jessica Parker! — Matt Donlan (@Donlancricket) February 12, 2017

David Luiz looks like something out of WWE — Lee (@LiamGrovess) February 12, 2017

David Luiz in a ponytail. Is what Ibrahimovic thinks he looks like. — Right Proper Charlie (@CharlieMHL) February 12, 2017

David Luiz looks like that girl you went school with who spends all weekend caring for her pony — KW (@CostockFox) February 12, 2017

When David Luiz's hair is a talking point on Twitter ? pic.twitter.com/DD8Je7hNQ9 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 12, 2017