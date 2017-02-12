(Video) Lukasz Fabianski out quickly to deny Leicester’s £29M striker Islam Slimani and maintain his side’s two-goal lead

Leicester City are doing their best to get back into the game against Swansea City, but Lukasz Fabianski is standing firm.

Islam Slimani, who signed for the Foxes in the summer transfer window for what the BBC reported to be a club-record £29 million fee, was gifted an excellent opportunity one-on-one with Fabianski.

However, Fabianski was out quickly to deny Slimani and maintain Swansea’s two-goal lead. Leicester simply cannot afford to lose this game if they want to avoid being dragged into a relegation scrap.