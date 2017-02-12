(Video) Alfie Mawson fires home on the volley to give Swansea the lead and pile the pressure on champions Leicester

Swansea City have taken the lead against Leicester City in the crucial relegation six-pointer through Alfie Mawson – and what a goal it was too.

Mawson, who joined Swansea in the summer of 2016 from Barnsley, found himself in an unfamiliar position in the field; but finished like an accomplished centre-forward.

The 23-year-old fired home on the volley to pile the pressure on Leicester and Claudio Ranieri, as they look to avoid being the first ever Premier League champions to be relegated the following season. The Foxes are in deep trouble.