(Video) Pedro goal: Chelsea waste no time breaking Burnley resolve as Spaniard produces super finish

Chelsea took just seven minutes to fire themselves into the lead at Burnley, with Pedro scoring the crucial opening goal of the game at Turf Moor.

With Tottenham slipping up on Saturday and with their other Premier League rivals further adrift, Antonio Conte’s men knew that a win on Sunday would further solidify their spot at the top of the standings.

However, going to Burnley is not an easy assignment, as has been proven so far this season, but the title favourites made it look easy as they broke the deadlock early on.

After some great build-up play from Victor Moses, Pedro was alert to the chance and expertly guided his effort beyond Tom Heaton to score his fifth goal in his last six starts in all competitions.

It was a wonderful finish from the Spaniard and was the ideal start to the game for the visitors as they look to extend their commanding lead at the top of the table.

The test is far from over though as a raucous Turf Moor has proven to be a tricky place to go even for the top teams, and so Conte will be wary of any complacency creeping in as the Premier League pacesetters seemingly continue to march on.