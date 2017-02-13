Anthony Martial transfer fee to rise by 20% imminently, Man United will eventually pay £68m if…

Manchester United initially paid AS Monaco £42.5m when they signed him in 2015, according to The Mirror, who now report that the Ligue 1 side will be due an additional £8.5m as soon as the striker scores one more goal.

Per the newspaper, the Martial transfer fee will rise to £51m when he reaches 25 goals for United (he’s currently on 24).

The Mirror also claim that United must pay Monaco a further £8.5m if he wins 25 senior caps for France (just 10 more), plus another payment of the same size if he is ever nominated for the Ballon d’Or (presumably the final three-man cut, rather than the shortlist of 30).

So, should Martial score at least one more time for United, win another 10 caps for France and have one storming season which is deemed worthy of FIFA award contention, United’s final bill to Monaco will stand at £68m.

Seven of Martial’s 24 United goals have come this season, all since the start of October.

