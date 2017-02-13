(Video) Spurs, Arsenal keen to sign 18-yr-old who is better than Thierry Henry & scored this fine hat-trick on Saturday

Kylian Mbappe has been compared to Thierry Henry by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, as reference by The Mirror.

And it’s easy to see the similarities. Like Mbappe is now, Henry scored goals, goals, goals for AS Monaco in his youth.

Both men are tall and play(ed) the game with such elegance. Mbappe scored a Henry-esque hat-trick (his second of the season) as Monaco thrashed Metz 5-0 on Saturday.

During the video above, BT Sport journalist Julien Laurens claims that Mbappe is better than Henry was at the same age (18).

Laurens explains that it took Henry a while to convert from a winger to a striker, while Mbappe is already a genuine striker, who can play out wide if needed.

Mbappe only turned 18 in December, yet he has already scored 11 goals this season.

Seven of those goals have come in Ligue 1, in just eight starts and nine sub appearances, while Mbappe has also provided five assists in the French league this term.

It is therefore no surprise to hear that Mbappe is the subject of transfer talk, having been linked with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

According to The Mirror, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has joined the chase for Mbappe, with Arsenal already holding a long-term interest.