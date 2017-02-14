Arsenal players turn against Mesut Ozil, Arsene Wenger accused of favouritism

Arsenal’s squad is divided as many players are disappointed by Mesut Ozil’s recent performances and level of application, according to the Daily Mail.

Ozil has been woeful in recent games, but the 28-year-old German continues to start for the Gunners.

Ozil has been absolutely terrible. Lazily getting caught offside. Afraid to shoot. Refusing to shift up from 2nd gear at any point? #ARSHUL — Robert Summerscales (@robsummerscales) February 11, 2017

The Mail report that sections of the Arsenal team believe that Ozil is getting preferential treatment from manager Arsene Wenger, who is accused of showing favouritism to the club’s record signing.

Ozil nearly always plays 90 minutes, with Wenger seemingly reluctant to sub him off when he’s not performing well, perhaps because he knows he’s capable of magic moments.

Alex Iwowi arguably has a right to be annoyed, considering he has been subbed off eight times when Arsenal have been losing or level in games this season.

Similarly, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott have been hooked nine times collectively.

The Mail suggest that, despite Wenger’s loyalty to Ozil, his patience is running thin.