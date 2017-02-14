Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd stars show off their WAGs as footballers celebrate Valentine’s Day

It’s Valentine’s Day and, although thousands of football fans prepare to pie off their partners for a night of watching the Champions League, the players themselves are going through the motions on Instagram.

Happy Valentine's Day babe ??? A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:36pm PST

We start our Valentine’s Day roundup with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

Fellow Red Danny Ings may be injured, but you can hold off the sympathy now you’ve seen what his time off consists of!

Happy Valentines Bebbilino @__ll.gx__ A post shared by Granit Xhaka (@granitxhaka) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:48am PST

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka has had a tough time adjusting to English football, but at least his home life seems in pretty good shape.

You are my valentines every single day ? @daniellasemaan A post shared by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:58am PST

Cesc Fabregas romantically credits his missus with an assist.

Happy Valentine's Day to my fiancé. You are my true love and will always be my valentine. Here's to a lifetime of making amazing memories starting this summer as Mrs Smalling ??? A post shared by Chris Smalling (@smalling) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:37am PST

And Chris Smalling can’t wait to tie the knot with former Page 3 babe Sam Cooke.

