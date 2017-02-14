Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd stars show off their WAGs as footballers celebrate Valentine’s Day

It’s Valentine’s Day and, although thousands of football fans prepare to pie off their partners for a night of watching the Champions League, the players themselves are going through the motions on Instagram.
We start our Valentine’s Day roundup with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.
Fellow Red Danny Ings may be injured, but you can hold off the sympathy now you’ve seen what his time off consists of!
Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka has had a tough time adjusting to English football, but at least his home life seems in pretty good shape.
Cesc Fabregas romantically credits his missus with an assist.
And Chris Smalling can’t wait to tie the knot with former Page 3 babe Sam Cooke.
Love!
