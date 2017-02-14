Fastest footballers in 2016 named: Cristiano Ronaldo > Lionel Messi, two Man Utd stars in top ten, one Arsenal speedster

A list of the top ten fastest footballers on the planet has been published by AS.

It is said to be based on research carried out by Mexico’s C.F Pachuca and it features four Premier League players.

Players are separated based on their top speed achieved last year, with Real Madrid star Gareth Bale taking first place after clocking 36.90 km per hour.

Bale is not the only Real icon in the top 10, with Cristiano Ronaldo coming in at no.7.

Interestingly, Ronaldo was faster than great rival Lionel Messi, as the Barcelona legend peaked at 32.50 km/h, while CR7 hit 33.60 km/h.

Arsenal speedster Theo Walcott was also marginally faster than Messi.

Three other Premier League players made the top ten, including Manchester United duo Wayne Rooney and Antonio Valencia.

Ronaldo is the oldest player on the list, having turned 32 earlier this month.

But, remember these numbers are based on the previous 12 months…

The World’s 10 Fastest Players

1. Gareth Bale (Wales, Real Madrid) – 36.90 km/h

2. Orlando Berrio (Colombia, Flamengo) – 36.00 km/h

3. Jurgen Damm (Mexico, Tigres) – 35.23km/h

4. Antonio Valencia (Ecuador, Manchester United) – 35.10 km/h

5. Aaron Lennon (England, Everton) – 33.80 km/h

6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon, Borussia Dortmund) – 34.60 km/h

7. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid) – 33.60 km/h

8. Theo Walcott (England, Arsenal) – 32.70 – km/h

9. Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona) – 32.50 – km/h

10. Wayne Rooney (England, Manchester United) – 31.20 km/h