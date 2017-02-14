Gabriel Jesus injury news: Pep’s prayers unanswered as Man City dealt big blow

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said after his side’s win over Bournemouth on Monday night that he was praying for the Gabriel Jesus injury news to be positive.

Striker Jesus limped off during the first half at Dean Court and was replaced by Sergio Aguero.

“On Tuesday morning we will know exactly,” Guardiola told The Independent on Monday evening. “Hopefully, and I will pray tonight, it will not be a big issue.”

When Tuesday morning rolled around it WAS a big issue.

Tests have diagnosed Jesus with a broken foot, with Sky Sports reporting that he could now miss the rest of the 2016-17 season.

An official club statement explained: “Manchester City can confirm Gabriel Jesus suffered a fractured metatarsal during the 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday night.

“The 19-year-old was withdrawn from action after 15 minutes of the game and assessed by the Club’s medical staff.

“He will undergo further examinations in the coming days to establish the extent of his layoff.”

Losing Jesus for the remainder of the campaign would be a big blow for City, who currently sit second in the Premier League table, but are only four points clears of sixth place.

Jesus had made a brilliant start to life in England, scoring three goals in his first four appearances before Monday’s setback.

His unavailability will surely see City pin their goal hopes on Argentine frontman Aguero, who has started the last three matches as a sub.

