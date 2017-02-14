Man City plot £40m raid for defensive duo, Sergio Aguero swap deal could save cash

Nineteen-year-old French centre-half Theo Hernandez and older brother Lucas, 21, are both reported transfer targets for Manchester City.

According to The Sun, City manager Pep Guardiola is a big fan of both Hernandez boys and is prepared to activate their release clauses to sign them both from Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Sun claim that the two signings would cost around £40m, but suggest that Atletico could be tempted to do a partial swap deal involving Sergio Aguero.

Atletico are likely to lose star striker Antoine Griezmann at the end of the season, per The Sun, who say that Chelsea’s Diego Costa is also on their shortlist to replace him.

Costa and Aguero are both former Atletico stars who are tried and tested at the Vicente Calderon Stadium.

In 94 La Liga starts, Costa scored 43 goals for Atletico before leaving for Stamford Bridge in 2014.

Aguero netted 75 La Liga goals in 175 outings prior to joining City in 2011.

Considering Aguero is still only 28 (he will be 29 in June) and therefore in the peak of his career, Atletico would surely not demand any change if they decided to trade two young Hernandezes for him?

In fact, one suspects they might have to supplement the deal with some cash of their own.