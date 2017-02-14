Norwich v Newcastle Live Stream, Brighton v Ipswich – Watch Top Two Online Tonight

We’ve a Valentines belter tonight as Norwich take on Newcastle, Brighton face Ipswich and Leeds entertain Bristol City in a bumper Tuesday night of fixtures from the Championship.

There’s a great opportunity to watch online with Bet365, who announced they have live feeds of a number of games throughout England this week.

How to watch a Match:

It should prove to be an intriguing night with so much at stake, with undoubtedly the pick of the ties coming from Norfolk as Norwich take on Championship leaders Newcastle Utd.

With Norwich and Newcastle having been the two favourites to be promoted at the start of the season, having both kept good quality squads following relegation, it has not really panned out that way for one of the sides.

Whilst Newcastle have lived up to all expectation and currently top the Championship on 65 points, Norwich City’s dreadful dip in form saw them drop from 1st to 12th in the league during the middle of the season, and still find themselves outside the playoff positions.

However, that is not to say that the game will be an easy one for the league leaders.

With Norwich have re-found their form, losing only once in their last 8 matches, taking 13 out of 15 points, including most recently a 5-1 riot against Nottingham Forest as boss Alex Neil clings to his job.

Coming to Norwich when they are playing like this will be a real task for the Magpies, even if they themselves have not lost in their previous 6 matches.

One thing that might bolster Newcastles chances of snatching an away win against this strong Norwich side is the return of their leading goalscorer Dwight Gayle, who’s managed 20 league goals for the northern side before getting injured.

Norwich on the other hand have revealed that they are struggling with injuries, most recently with Ivo Pinto having to be taken off against Forest when he was struggling with a knee problem. On the brighter side the home side will be able to welcome back Alex Tettey after he finished serving a 2 match ban after 10 yellow cards.

With the game posing as an important one in the race for top spot for Newcastle, and the race for the playoffs for Norwich, both teams will likely be really up for it, and it should prove to be a real good midweek match.

It’s certainly too close to call, and could go either way – we could be set for a classic.

Elsewhere Brighton face a relatively easier tie at home to Ipswich. Chris Hughton’s side got back to winning ways with a 4-1 thrashing of Burton last week, and anything less than three points will be a disappointment.

It could be a tough game for the Seagulls however, with the Tractor boys winning impressively away to Aston Villa last time out.

Garry Monk will be hoping to shake off Leeds disappointing form of late with victory over Cardiff. Its now three defeats in their last five for the Lilywhites, and a victory would certainyl steady the ship as the side looks to consolidate their playoff position.

Users must have funded account with Bet365 to access streams. Country Restrictions Apply. 18+