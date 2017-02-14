Premier League title betting: Man City now Chelsea’s biggest threat with Spurs, Liverpool & Arsenal long odds

Chelsea may have dropped two points at Burnley on Sunday but Antonio Conte’s men still ended matchweek 25 eight points clear at the top of the table.

And Chelsea’s strong position sees them remain as nailed-on favourites in the Premier League title betting.

Odds from the sportsbook of internet casino SuperLenny make Chelsea 3/20 to lift the trophy this season, with Manchester City now their most likely – but still unlikely – rivals.

City, who won 2-0 at Bournemouth last night to close the gap to eight points, are 15/2, while the rest of the contenders are all priced in excess of 25/1.

Tottenham Hotspur are third in the betting at 27/1, ahead of Liverpool (34/1), Arsenal (41/1) and Manchester United (42/1).

Meanwhile, in the relegation betting last season’s champions Leicester City are now just 7/4 to go down and 15/2 to finish bottom after slipping to 17th place, having not won in six league games.

The most competitive market seems to be the race for the Golden Boot, with Diego Costa currently a narrow 69/20 favourite to end up as the top goalscorer in the Prem.

However, Costa must outscore the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (7/2), Harry Kane (19/5), Alexis Sanchez (19/5), Romelu Lukaku (19/5) and Sergio Aguero (47/4).