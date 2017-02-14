PSG 4-0 Barcelona player ratings: MSN score 4-5-6, outshone by 9/10 Di Maria and 8/10 Cavani in Champions League

Barcelona’s team of superstars left the Parc des Princes with their tails between their legs on Tuesday night after being thrashed 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain.

The reigning world champions dominated possession in the Champions League last-16 first leg, with 57%, but they were outthought, outfought and outplayed by their French opponents.

Former Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria scored twice for PSG, while Julian Draxler and Edison Cavani also found the net.

At the other end, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar all failed to register a single on target. MSN are meant to be the most feared attacking trio on the planet. Tonight, they failed spectacularly to do their reputation any kind of justice.

Blaise Matuidi and Adrien Rabiot starved Barca of space in the centre of the park, while Marco Verratti pulled the strings for PSG, who used full-backs Layvin Kurzawa and Thomas Meunier to great attacking effect.

Barca almost pinched an away goal in the dying minutes when centre-back Samuel Umtiti, who was woeful defensively, struck the woodwork.

But 4-0 was a fair result. It didn’t really flatter PSG, which makes it all the more incredible.

Player ratings

PSG

Kevin Trapp 6, Thomas Meunier 8, Marquinhos 6, Presnel Kimpembe 7, Layvin Kurzawa 8, Blaise Matuidi 8, Adrien Rabiot 8, Marco Verratti 9, Angel Di Maria 9, Edinson Cavani 8, Julian Draxler 8.

Lucas Moura (60′) 7, Christopher Nkunku (69′) 6, Javier Pastore (85′) n/a.

Barca

Marc-Andre ter Stegen 5, Sergi Roberto 5, Samuel Umtiti 4, Gerard Pique 5, Jordi Alba 4, Andre Gomes 4, Sergio Busquets 5, Andres Iniesta 6, Lionel Messi 5, Luis Suarez 4, Neymar 6.

Rafinha (57′) 5, Ivan Rakitic (72′) 6.