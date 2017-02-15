£38m Tottenham ace proves commitment as he turns down staggering £285k-a-week offer

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose has reportedly rejected a £14.5m-a-year offer from Shanghai SIPG as he wishes to stay at White Hart Lane.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a fundamental part of Mauricio Pochettino’s side at Spurs, while also becoming a regular for England with his club form.

However, according to The Sun, he had an opportunity to cash in having been offered £14.5m-per-year by Shanghai SIPG, with ex-Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas evidently keen on adding the left-back to his squad.

Nevertheless, despite the opportunity to earn an eye-watering £285,000-a-week, Rose is said to have turned down the offer as he wants to remain in the Premier League and win trophies with Tottenham.

That’s a real testament to what Spurs are building, as although they may well fall short in the Premier League title race again this season, they are becoming perennial contenders and have a new stadium to look forward to in the not too distant future.

In turn, as they continue their plans to become a real force in Europe, Rose clearly wishes to play a major role in that and has therefore rejected the proposal from China.

From Tottenham’s part, it’s claimed that they would have received a £38m transfer fee had Rose agreed to leave, but it looks as though Shanghai will be left disappointed.

Spurs face a big month with the Europa League returning and with the FA Cup still in their sights, while they must continue to keep the pressure on Chelsea and meet the minimum expectation of finishing in the top four.

With so many key first-team stars committing their futures to the club, it can only be positive that the likes of Rose are willing to turn down the riches of China as they believe in what the club are building.