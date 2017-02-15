Jose Mourinho set for showdown talks with Man United star as club plan summer budget

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to sit down with Zlatan Ibrahimovic this week in order to discuss his future with his current deal set to expire this summer.

The 35-year-old has had a positive impact at Old Trafford since his arrival at the start of the season, as he has scored 20 goals and provided seven assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

As a regular starter for Mourinho, the former Swedish international has proven his ability to deal with the pace and physicality of the Premier League and continues to play big minutes for the Red Devils.

Ibrahimovic has an option on his contract to extend for a further year, and according to The Sun, discussions will take place this week to confirm whether or not it will be exercised.

It seems like a no-brainer, as the former AC Milan, Barcelona and PSG star has proven his quality yet again and has been a talismanic figure at Old Trafford this season.

While his age will be a factor, as mentioned above, he hasn’t shown a noticeable decline and continues to perform at a high level.

In turn, it looks as though he will get another 12 months in Manchester, although the club are wary of getting it sorted sooner rather than later so they can start to plan their summer budget.

The Sun add that Antoine Griezmann is a top target for the Red Devils at the end of the season, and so they wish to know how much they’ll have available in order to try and prise him away from Atletico Madrid.

It’s claimed that both United and Ibrahimovic are keen to agree on the extension and it will likely happen, although interest from China and MLS has complicated matters slightly.

As a result, talks this week should finally clear up the situation and allow United and Mourinho to plan ahead while continuing to push on this season to win silverware and make the top four.