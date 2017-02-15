Liverpool trolled as PSG celebrations after Barcelona win evokes memories

Paris Saint-Germain secured a stunning 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and took a leaf out of Liverpool’s book after.

The French giants take a commanding lead into the second-leg of their round-of-16 tie with the Catalan outfit, as they produced a tactical masterclass in Paris to leave Luis Enrique’s side on the brink of elimination.

After the game, the PSG players opted to celebrate the win by joining hands and rushing forward to their supporters as they now look to finish the job next time out.

The problem for Liverpool fans was that it all looked a bit too familiar for some people, and soon enough they were being trolled on Twitter.

It evoked memories of their reaction to a draw with West Bromwich Albion at Anfield last season. Jordan Henderson was among those to defend the team at the time as he insisted that they were thanking the supporters rather than celebrating the result.

However, in a social media world where everyone is looking to troll others, his opinion mattered little as several accounts took great joy in mocking the Merseyside giants…

??? PSG after beating Barcelona

Liverpool after a 2-2 draw with West Brom pic.twitter.com/SrTgAi7fH5 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) February 15, 2017

PSG after beating Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League vs Liverpool drawing 2-2 at home to West Brom. ??? pic.twitter.com/z83pHvDhhb — TheFootballCommunity (@Footy_Community) February 15, 2017