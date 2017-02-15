Manchester United suffer transfer blow as £86m target has doubts over move

Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann has conceded that he has doubts about moving to England, subsequently dealing a blow to Manchester United.

As per The Telegraph last month, it had been claimed that the Red Devils were working on an £86m deal to prise the French international away from the La Liga outfit this summer.

With United seemingly willing to meet his release clause and add the 25-year-old to their squad as their marquee signing for the summer, speculation was gathering pace that the world-class forward could be appearing at Old Trafford next season.

However, he has thrown a spanner in the works in terms of United’s hopes of signing him, casting doubt over whether or not he would be keen to move to England.

“I have a lot of doubts about moving to England,” he told RMC Sport.

“I am asking myself where I could go. In Spain, there is Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barcelona have the three up top. Real Madrid, that is impossible because of the club I am at. I think that between them, there is a pact.

“Germany, the league does not attract me much. France, not for the moment. And England, I have a lot of doubts about my private life. Everything like rain, bad weather… I need to feel happy outside.”

It might seem like a small matter, but evidently Griezmann values being happy off the pitch as a huge factor in his success on it, and so it remains to be seen whether or not his fears over not settling in England turn him off the idea of moving to Manchester this summer.

Nevertheless, it still sounds as though the Premier League is his intended next target given that he doesn’t have too many other realistic options. United will undoubtedly be doing their part to try and convince him that it’s in his best interests to join them regardless of the weather.

Griezmann has been a pivotal figure for Atleti since his move from Real Sociedad in 2014, scoring 53 goals in 96 La Liga appearances and helping them to within touching distance of major honours since.