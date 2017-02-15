Manchester United team news: Veteran duo rested, defender returns vs Saint Etienne

Manchester United face Saint-Etienne in the first leg of their round-of-32 Europa League clash on Thursday night, and Jose Mourinho has delivered some team news.

The Red Devils are going well and in are good form heading into this encounter as they continue to pile on the pressure on their rivals in the Premier League hoping to finish in the top four.

Further, with Europa League and FA Cup duty this week, they’ll be hoping to advance in both competitions in their bid to land some silverware this season.

Mourinho has revealed that he will shift things around, with Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick rested for the game, while Phil Jones is still recovering from injury and will not feature.

In fact, the Portuguese tactician went as far as to confirm his backline for the game with the same four that faced Watford lining up for the visitors, with Marcos Rojo available for selection but he’ll now have to be content with a place on the bench.

Given the prize on offer, Mourinho will be taking this competition seriously, and he would undoubtedly like to add a trophy to the collection in his first season in charge at Old Trafford.

They’ve endured some indifferent results this season, but he’ll be hoping that they’ve built a resolve about them now and can push on to make their superior quality across the pitch make the difference.

Jose Mourinho tells #MUTV Marcos Rojo is available but Michael Carrick & Wayne Rooney will be rested for Thursday's tie with Saint-Etienne. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 15, 2017