Pep Guardiola dealt transfer blow as former ace rules out reunion at Manchester City

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has ruled out the possibility of securing a reunion with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola this summer.

City could be in the market for a new shot-stopper at the end of the season, as while it doesn’t appear as though Joe Hart has a future at the club, Claudio Bravo has failed to impress.

Hart has spent this season on loan at Torino, and having been snubbed by Guardiola, it’s expected that he will move on in a permanent deal elsewhere.

However, Neuer won’t be filling the void despite having worked, and been highly successful, with Guardiola during their time together in Bavaria over three years as he ruled out the chances of him leaving Germany ahead of his side’s Champions League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday night.

“There was no contact and, as you know, I’m happy and satisfied here – and my contract I’ve just extended actually,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“It honours me that there’s speculation and talk about it.

“Pep still has my phone number – but he hasn’t called me, so everything is alright.”

It will be a problematic situation for the City boss, as Bravo has been heavily criticised for his poor displays this season having been brought in by Guardiola specifically to sort out the goalkeeping problem.

The Premier League giants have conceded 29 goals in 25 games, the second worst defensive record out of the top seven teams, but it’s been their form in front of goal which has bailed them out as they sit in second place and eight points adrift of league leaders Chelsea.

With Willy Caballero playing more than many expected, a long-term solution is required, but it doesn’t look as though Neuer will be the man to offer it any time soon.