(Photo) Arsenal players behave disgracefully after Bayern hammering, apart from one good Gunner

Arsenal were outclassed over 90 minutes on Wednesday night as Bayern Munich hammered them 5-1 to effectively kill the last-16 Champions League tie at the halfway stage.

But it was the players’ lack of class AFTER the match that will really hurt.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was the ONLY Arsenal player with the grace to applaud the away fans who had invested time, money and misplaced hope to follow their side to Germany.

Oxlade-Chamberlain the only #afc player to go and acknowledge the away fans. Just given his shirt to someone in the crowd too. pic.twitter.com/clE9mqTsUQ — James Olley (@JamesOlley) February 15, 2017

It is a total disgrace that his Arsenal teammates decided to race back to the dressing room to hide, instead of facing up and showing respect to those who continue to give them the backing that they barely deserve.

However, it is not the first time this has happened with Gunners players in recent weeks.

Apparently, Oxlade-Chamberlain also clapped the home fans too.

They applauded in return, presumably the appreciated his gesture.