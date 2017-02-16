Liverpool could be set to poach Chelsea starlet at the end of his contract but it may cost them £8M in compensation

Chelsea starlet Dominic Solanke is ready to join direct rivals Liverpool at the end of the season, according to The Sun.

Solanke is highly thought of at Stamford Bridge, having continually bagged impressive numbers as he worked his way up through the youth ranks.

He took to professional football like a fish to water during his loan spell at Vitesse, but it still wasn’t enough to convince Antonio Conte to give him a shot in the first-team.

The England U-21 international has returned from loan to find his route into the starting side firmly blocked by Diego Costa and Michy Batshuayi. With Tammy Abraham’s electric form on loan at Bristol City, it is hard to see where he fits.

He could well look elsewhere in search of first-team football. As per The Sun, Solanke has told his friends that he will be joining Liverpool when his Chelsea contract ends at the end of the season. The tabloid believe, however, that Liverpool may have to pay Chelsea as much as £8 million in compensation to secure Solanke’s services.