Excited Chelsea fans consider possibility of Arsenal ace jumping ship for Stamford Bridge

We’ve seen it before. Ashley Cole quit on Arsenal and joined rivals Chelsea in 2006, and it turned out to be a great move from the former England international.

Could Alexis Sanchez be ready to follow suit? While there has been no suggestion in the media as of yet that Chelsea could look to exploit his situation at the Emirates, it hasn’t stopped the club’s supporters from asking the question on social media.

The Chilean international cut a frustrated figure during Arsenal’s 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash in Germany on Wednesday night, and it only added further fuel to the fire that he could seek an exit this summer.

With Arsenal now unlikely to end the season with a major piece of silverware to show for their efforts, Arsene Wenger continues to divide opinion and has been the focal point of criticism and scrutiny in recent weeks.

However, Chelsea fans have their eye on another Arsenal figure, and that is Sanchez who has a contract that expires next summer and so in turn could be on the market this summer for a reduced fee if the Gunners aren’t able to reach an agreement on an extension.

The campaign to get him to move to Stamford Bridge has seemingly already begun, as while rubbing salt into the wounds for Arsenal supporters following their capitulation in Bavaria, Chelsea supporters began the movement to appeal to the former Barcelona and Udinese star to make the move across London.

